There's A Lamborghini Cop Car On The Streets Of Dubai

Dubai is well known for being a wealthy city where residents love their supercars.



But it’s not only the rich and famous who drive top-of-the-line vehicles: The city’s police force has a Lamborghini.

Dubai’s fleet of cop cars is getting a makeover, according to Vocative, and it’s certainly a big step up for any police officers who need to chase down a criminal.

One question: In a two-seat car, where do you put someone you’ve arrested?

This isn’t the only fancy cop car we’ve seen in Asia: One police department in northeast China has its own Porsche Cayenne.

