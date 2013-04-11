There's A Lamborghini Cop Car On The Streets Of Dubai

Dubai is well known for being a wealthy city where residents love their supercars.
But it’s not only the rich and famous who drive top-of-the-line vehicles: The city’s police force has a Lamborghini.
Dubai’s fleet of cop cars is getting a makeover, according to Vocative, and it’s certainly a big step up for any police officers who need to chase down a criminal.
One question: In a two-seat car, where do you put someone you’ve arrested?
Here’s one photo, from Twitter user @iCorazonMessi:
This is just too hot, bruh. #DubaiPoliceCar #OnlyInDubai twitter.com/iCorazonMessi/…
— ᶥᵗˢMay™ (@iCorazonMessi) April 10, 2013
And another, from @sheikboflaseh:
#lamborghini #evabdator #dubai #dubaipolice #dubaipolicecar #exotic #luxury twitter.com/sheikhboflaseh…
— محمد الفلاسي (@sheikhboflaseh) April 10, 2013
And a video of the car with its lights flashing on Vine:
This isn’t the only fancy cop car we’ve seen in Asia: One police department in northeast China has its own Porsche Cayenne.
