Sorry, Folks—Cops Are Cracking Down On Raging Parties In The Meatpacking District

After a spate of noise complaints from residents in the nightclub-packed Meatpacking District, local police say they will step up enforcement of noise and disorderly conduct violations, DNAInfo reports.According to the local news blog, Sixth Precinct police have picked up patrols and are considering arresting offenders instead of just handing out citations.



One club, open-roofed Provocateur, is getting its fair share of the finger-pointing.

DNAInfo writes:

Zach Weinstein, a filmmaker who lives at Horatio and Washington streets, said the ruckus emanating from the open-roofed club Provocateur — where Kim Kardashian has been spotted — is worse than ever.

“The noise is interrupting my sleep two or three nights a week,” he said.

Sorry for partying, we guess.

