Cops Bust Into Gizmodo Editor's Home And Seize Computers, Documents In iPhone Probe

Photo: Gizmodo

Police raided Gizmodo editor Jason Chen’s home in Fremont, Calif. last week, seizing computers and other gadgets, as detectives probe how the gadget blog editor obtained an Apple iPhone prototype, which he first published photos and videos of last Monday.According to documents viewed by Business Insider, law enforcement agents sent by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office seized several computers, including three Apple laptops, two Dells, an IBM notebook, and an HP server. Cops also took external hard drives, digital cameras, mobile phones, USB drives, an iPad, and documents. (Here’s a whole list.)



Chen described the event in another document viewed by Business Insider, describing how he got home from dinner around 9:45 p.m. to discover that his garage door was half-open. “Then they made me place my hands behind my head and searched me to make sure I had no weapons or sharp objects on me.”

Here’s Chen’s entire account:

Photo: Business Insider

And here’s the first page of his search warrant. We’ve redacted some personal information.

Photo: Business Insider

