Cops surprised these kids by bringing Shaq to play basketball with them

Last week, a Gainesville, Florida, cop made headlines by joining a game of basketball rather than breaking it up after a noise complaint. This week, when the same police department was called in to break up a basketball game, they brought backup: former NBA star Shaquille O’Neill, who joined a group of kids and officers from the department in a pickup basketball game.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Follow INSIDER on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.