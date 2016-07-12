A ton of cops are playing Pokémon Go

Reddit/CodyE36 They want to be the very best.

Anyone can become a Pokémon master.

Players of the incredibly addictive and extremely popular Pokémon Go have taken to social media to talk about their quests to be the very best, and even police officers are getting involved.

Reddit user CodyE36 shared a photo on Reddit of two cops playing the game with some folks gathered on the ground and said that they were playing the new game together.

Another user shared a screenshot of a Facebook caption that said, “When you’re looking for a Pokéstop in a camp parking lot, and the cop sitting there calls over his intercom, ‘It’s over here.'”

Some cops have commented on the Reddit thread to confirm that they are playing.

User sc0rchh said, “I’m a police officer. Can confirm I placed a lure and sat there with about 10 kids catching Pokémon with them.”

He even added that he uses three Growlithe, commonly used as police dogs in the series, for his team.

One cop, furiousPrime, commented that “almost half of the cops in [his] department” are playing the game.

Pokémon Go, bringing fans of any age and career path together.

