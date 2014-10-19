Cops And Ambulances Respond To Chaotic Scene At A New Hampshire College

Screenshot/Banjo The scene on Saturday.

Police officers and ambulances were dispatched to the annual Pumpkin Festival near New Hampshire’s Keene State College after several people were injured from bottles at a party with hundreds of people, according to the local fire department.

“There were about 4,000 kids in this backyard and it almost felt like a war zone,” Ellery Murray, a sophomore at Keene State, told The Boston Globe. “People were just throwing everything they could find — rocks, skateboards, buckets, pumpkins. It was actually kind of scary.”

Video posted on social media shows a chaotic scene with students running and screaming as bottles were thrown in the air during the festival around 2:30 p.m. Cops responded with pepper spray and other non-deadly forms of “crowd control,” MassLive reported. One student on social media said he’d been tear-gassed by a police officer.

“Over the past few days, a large number of out-of-town visitors have come to Keene for the Keene Pumpkin Festival,” a spokeswoman for Keene State told The Boston Globe. “Subsequently, during the course of the evening on Friday, off-campus gatherings associated with the Keene Pumpkin Festival escalated at a number of locations around the city.”

The governor is monitoring the situation, according to WMUR-TV.

Police who arrive on the scene appear to be wearing riot gear, as this tweet shows:

Here are some more images of the scene:





#keene riot at keene state college during pumpkin festival….hope this does not ruin this family friendly event pic.twitter.com/9fCpKHGLGR

— Jennifer B (@Jennicab) October 18, 2014

Police and fire responding to #keenestate for some kind of disturbance. (via Ryan Cathcart) pic.twitter.com/PniGzmvB7D

— AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) October 18, 2014