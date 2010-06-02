Copper's Decline Is Relentless, While Australia Adds To Global Growth Slowdown Fears

US futures are pointing slightly higher, but world markets continue to signal slackness and softness.



Copper’s decline has been relentless. Here’s the past several hours.

Meanwhile Australia, a major bellwether for global (well, certainly Asian) resource demand, is showing signs of economic weakness.

Sydney Morning Herald:

Australia’s economic growth slowed in the first three months of the year, dragged lower by weaker spending by the private sector. New South Wales reported the fastest growth among the larger states.

Gross domestic product, the widest measure of the nation’s economic activity, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 per cent in the first three months of 2010 from a revised 1.1 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2009, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported. The March result matched the 0.5 per cent growth expected by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

Read the whole thing >

