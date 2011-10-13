Copper Jumps 3%, Leading The Metals Market Rally

Photo: eBay

Industrial and precious metals are up during midday trading on the COMEX. Copper has gained more than 3.2%, or 10 cents, at $3.40 per pound.

December gold contracts: Up 1.2% to $1,681 an ounce

December silver contracts: Up 2.0% to $32.65 an ounce

January platinum contracts: Up 1.7% to $1,545 an ounce

The increase comes as the U.S. dollar fell to three-week lows against the Euro. The Euro is up more than 1% today to $1.38. Miners are up on the improving commodities, with Freeport-McMoRan gaining more than 5%.



