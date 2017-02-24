Copper is tumbling following a report that Trump will wait on infrastructure spending

Front-month copper futures are down 2.3% at 2.670 per pound following an Axios report that Trump may not take action on his proposed $US550 billion infrastructure promise until 2018.

Thursday’s slide has pushed copper prices down to their lowest level in two weeks, but prices remain well above their late October levels.

Copper has soared more than 27% since October 24 as traders began to price in the possibility that Trump’s proposed plan for infrastructure would lift demand for the metal.

