And Copper Dives 4%

Copper led industrial and precious metals down on the COMEX today, shedding 4.3%, or 15 cents, to $3.21 per pound.



Take a look:

Photo: FinViz

Other metals are also down:

December gold contracts: Down 0.5% to $1,644 an ounce

December silver contracts: Down 2.1% to $31.16 an ounce

January platinum contracts: Down 1.4% to $1,519 an ounce

Freeport-McMoRan, which beat analyst earnings consensus this morning on sales of $5.2 billion, is trading down 2.5%. Others are farther in the red, with Augusta Resources, General Moly and Cliffs Natural Resources all tumbling greater than 6% midday.

