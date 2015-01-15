Here Are The Countries Feeling The Pain Of The Copper Crash

Tuesday night, copper prices crashed dramatically. This could lead to pain for the countries that mine the metal.

Morgan Stanley recently published a “Commodity Manual” analysing various commodity markets. In their discussion of copper, they included a chart showing the major copper producing countries and regions. If copper prices drop further, the copper mining industry in these countries could take a big hit.

Chile is the biggest single producer of the metal. Africa and Peru have been stepping up their production over the last several years as well:

