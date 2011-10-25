Copper Prices Spike On Bullish Economic Signals Around The World

December copper futures are rebounding after a tough week, increasing more than 7% on the COMEX to $3.45 per pound. The price of the industrial metal is benefitting from last night’s reports of better-than-expected Chinese PMI and Japanese exports data. This morning, equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, a bellwether of the global economy, beat earnings and guided for a sharply positive 2012.



Take a look:

Photo: FinViz

December gold contracts: Up 1.0% to $1,652 an ounce

December silver contracts: Up 1.5% to $31.65 an ounce

January platinum contracts: Up 2.3% to $1,543 an ounce

Miner Freeport-McMoRan is up more than 6.5% each in intra-day trading, as mining companies benefit from the gains.

