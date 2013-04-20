Copper Is Getting Slammed

Rob Wile

Copper futures are down more than 2.5 per cent and are poised to see their largest decline in 16 months, Dow Jones’ Francesca Freeman writes.

The sell-off came after a report that Zambia, Africa’s largest producer, resumed shipments after a two-week halt because of a railroad accident, she says.

Here’s the chart:

Investing.comOther commodities were mixed. Gold and oil were trading slightly higher, while natural gas was down. 

