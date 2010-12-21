Copper Is Hitting Brand New Highs After Monster Night In Hong Kong And Shanghai

The two markets that currently symbolise investor hunger for risk, and which drove the trade in industrial commodities had a huge night, and so copper is hitting brand new highs right now of over $4.25/pound.



As for the action in China and Hong Kong — perhaps due to some Korea relief, though nobody knows anything, really — markets are up hard across the board, with both gaining more than 1.5%.

