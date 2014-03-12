Copper Is Getting Crushed

Copper prices are down 1.3% to $US2.9940 a pound and is down the lowest level since 2010.

Copper has been taking a beating recently after concerns about Chinese economic growth resurfaced.

We saw Chinese exports tumble after the release of February export data. And last week, copper prices tumbled after China experienced its first domestic bond default.

