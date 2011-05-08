The ULTIMATE Proof That Silver And Gold Mania Has Gone Insane

Photo: eBay

If you thought that gold-dispensing ATMs were a sign of a top to the precious metals bubble, think again.We’ve found the ultimate.



On eBay, you can find people selling 1 lb. ingots of .999 pure … copper!

That’s right. Obsession with collective metals has reached its absurd conclusion of people thinking that this purely industrial metal is somehow a collective because it’s stamped out into gold-like bars.

Even more hysterical? The seller advertises copper as “the New Silver.” (Gold is so old hat).

And even more hysterical than that. The scarcity value is completely undermined by the seller’s line: “There is no limit to how many you buy!”

