Copper is at a 6-year low

Copper is falling to fresh six-year lows.
On Tuesday, the commodity broke $US5,000 a ton for the first time since July 2009.
And copper futures were down more than 2%, near $US2.2725 a pound.
Shares of copper miners were also lower amid a broader decline in the stocks. Freeport-McMoran and Southern Copper fell more than 3% in morning trading.
Copper fell to six-year lows as part of the big sell off in commodities sparked partly on concerns of slowing demand from China.
Here’s a chart showing the drop in copper futures on Tuesday:
And here’s a longer-term look at copper:
