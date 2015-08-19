Copper is at a 6-year low

Copper is falling to fresh six-year lows.

On Tuesday, the commodity broke $US5,000 a ton for the first time since July 2009.

And copper futures were down more than 2%, near $US2.2725 a pound.

Shares of copper miners were also lower amid a broader decline in the stocks. Freeport-McMoran and Southern Copper fell more than 3% in morning trading.

Copper fell to six-year lows as part of the big sell off in commodities sparked partly on concerns of slowing demand from China.

Here’s a chart showing the drop in copper futures on Tuesday:

And here’s a longer-term look at copper:

