One of the big ongoing stories is the selloff in commodities.



Gold is the most notable loser, but industrial ones like oil and copper are taking a beating too.

Copper fell all day, and continues to be weak into the evening.

From FinViz:

FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.