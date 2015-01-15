Here Are The World's Big Consumers Of Copper

Copper prices collapsed in overnight trading Tuesday.

This could be a sign of falling demand. But on the other hand, falling prices are just the thing we need to stimulate demand.

China, Europe, and the US are among the world’s biggest users of this important industrial metal.

Morgan Stanley recently published a “Commodity Manual”, breaking down the firm’s views on the state of various commodities. In their discussion of copper, they included a chart showing which countries have the highest demand for the metal. These countries could benefit from lower copper prices.

China, with its huge manufacturing sector, is by far the biggest consumer of copper, and Morgan Stanley notes that 70% of copper used in China is imported. Manufacturing industries in Europe and the US also account for a large part of copper consumption:

