The pros and cons of copper cookware you should know before you buy

FabrikaCr/Getty Images Copper cookware is an investment, but can last for a long time if properly cared for.

Copper cookware is beloved by professionals because it heats up fast and cooks delicate foods evenly.

It’s a pricey investment: A single pot typically starts at $US100.

This material is high maintenance and requires handwashing and frequent polishing to prevent oxidization.

When it comes to cookware, copper is a classic material. It’s a timeless showstopper beloved by professional chefs and culinary legends, gracing the walls of Julia Childs’ iconic kitchen and hanging luminously from Martha Stewart’s ceiling pot rack. Given copper’s sustained popularity and pretty patina, home cooks may be curious about its uses, cost, and care â€” all important factors that will ultimately help determine if the rose-coloured cookware is right for their kitchen.

What is copper cookware?

Copper is a naturally-occurring, highly-conductive metal that’s very responsive to heat changes. It’s twice as conductive as aluminium and 10 times more conductive than stainless steel, according to chef Kysha Harris of personalised cooking service SCHOP!.

This responsiveness and conductivity makes copper cookware perfect for cooking foods that require steady heat and precise temperature control, like a high sear or quick simmer. Think: delicate proteins such as fish, finishing sauces, caramels, and emulsions.

Origins of copper cookware

Copper has been used to make tools â€” cooking and otherwise â€” for thousands of years. There’s evidence that it was used in the Middle East more than 10,000 years ago, replacing stone as the cookware material of choice because of its malleability. Examples of copper cookware have also been found in China, Egypt, and Mesopotamia and has strong culinary roots in Spain (paella pans), Mexico (cazo de cobre), and India (kadhais).

French brand Mauviel â€” one of the biggest names in the copper cookware scene â€” was founded in Normandy during the 1800s. Copper cookware’s popularity exploded in France, since the flexibility allowed chefs to create specialised kitchen equipment (batterie de cuisine) to suit specific dishes and recipe needs. Copper came stateside by way of Chuck Williams â€” yes, of the kitchenware retailer Williams-Sonoma â€” who wandered into a Paris cookware shop post-World War II and fell in love with the glowing copper pots.

Why does it cost so much?

Copper is valued more than stainless steel due to high demand and limited supply. They’re usually handcrafted and hammered, which ups their price point. Very few professional kitchens have copper pans due to their price tag; if used, they’re usually at fine-dining establishments, since a single pot typically runs at least $US100. The price of a copper cookware set or full-on batterie de cuisine set can easily reach thousands of dollars.

Is copper cookware safe?

It is â€” if used properly. Copper reacts to acidic foods and needs a greater level of care when cooking to ensure the lining doesn’t get damaged. You don’t want to scrape it or chip the inside of your copper pan and expose the copper underneath, which can then react with your food.

What’s the difference between lined and unlined copper?

One common question that comes up when shopping for copper pots and pans: to go bare or lined? Because of its luxe look, copper is often used on the exterior of the cookware, “either as a thin decorative layer or as a thicker, functional layer, particularly on the bottom of the pan,” says Harris.

Traditionally, tin is the go-to lining for copper cookware because it’s also malleable, mostly non-stick, and doesn’t react with acidic foods. There’s also a stainless steel lining option for extra durability.

“Vintage and classic French brands are lined with tin on the inside and over time with repeated usage, need to be re-tinned or re-stained to prevent the copper from leaching into the food,” says Palak Patel, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education.

Unlined or “bare” copper cookware is often found in the form of mixing bowls since copper helps with tasks like stabilizing egg whites. This option tends to be the least expensive.

So, you’re already mesmerised by copper cookware’s beauty, but is it worth the price tag? We consulted culinary experts about the qualities that make copper cookware worth the investment â€” as well as some things to consider when deciding to add to your cart.

Pros of copper cookware



It allows for even cooking. Ever notice that food can sometimes turn out half-done in your pans? Copper warms up quickly and spreads heat evenly, so there are no hot or cold spots. And unlike cast-iron, it also cools down quickly when you remove it from the stovetop; copper transfers heat five times more efficiently than iron.

Ever notice that food can sometimes turn out half-done in your pans? Copper warms up quickly and spreads heat evenly, so there are no hot or cold spots. And unlike cast-iron, it also cools down quickly when you remove it from the stovetop; copper transfers heat five times more efficiently than iron. It helps with delicate cooking. Copper’s even temperature control and conductivity is beloved by professional chefs, but it’s also great for the enthusiast or serious home cooks who frequently make delicate proteins and sauces prone to breaking. “Fine-dining restaurant chefs praise copper cookware because, if used wisely, it has the ability to cook delicate dishes like fish, savoury sauces, and caramel better than any other material,” says Brooklyn-based baker Erin Emmett of Sweet Pistachio.

Copper’s even temperature control and conductivity is beloved by professional chefs, but it’s also great for the enthusiast or serious home cooks who frequently make delicate proteins and sauces prone to breaking. “Fine-dining restaurant chefs praise copper cookware because, if used wisely, it has the ability to cook delicate dishes like fish, savoury sauces, and caramel better than any other material,” says Brooklyn-based baker Erin Emmett of Sweet Pistachio. It’s naturally antimicrobial. Copper is resistant to microbes, so germs and bacteria can’t survive on the surface. Tin or steel lining on the inside creates a protective barrier between the food and the exterior that makes copper heat safe.

Copper is resistant to microbes, so germs and bacteria can’t survive on the surface. Tin or steel lining on the inside creates a protective barrier between the food and the exterior that makes copper heat safe. It looks glamorous. There’s no denying it â€” copper cookware is a head turner. The simple fact that it is gorgeous and aesthetically pleasing is a popular reason why consumers purchase copper cookware. Many love to show it off on their counter tops or hang them off kitchen ceilings.

Cons of copper cookware



It’s expensive. A single pot typically runs at least $US100 and a full set can easily set you back thousands. “I encourage investing in one or two copper pieces to round out a cookware set rather than buying a full set,” says Patel. “Versatility is key when purchasing cookware.”

A single pot typically runs at least $US100 and a full set can easily set you back thousands. “I encourage investing in one or two copper pieces to round out a cookware set rather than buying a full set,” says Patel. “Versatility is key when purchasing cookware.” It’s not an everyday pan. Copper is not ideal for everyday cooking. For the same reason some chefs love copper, others don’t: Because copper pans heat up and cool down quickly, heat retention becomes an issue for many recipes. For example, chef Trent Blodgett of Spice Tribe says they’re not ideal for searing steaks and meat because the temperature can drop once cooler ingredients are added.

Copper is not ideal for everyday cooking. For the same reason some chefs love copper, others don’t: Because copper pans heat up and cool down quickly, heat retention becomes an issue for many recipes. For example, chef Trent Blodgett of Spice Tribe says they’re not ideal for searing steaks and meat because the temperature can drop once cooler ingredients are added. It’s high maintenance. Cleaning copper cookware is a labour of love â€” like cast iron, it’s not something you can simply run through a dishwasher. It needs proper maintenance, which requires time, patience, and know-how. This means cleaning and polishing after every use in order to keep it from oxidizing and turning green like an old penny. “You will need some elbow grease to get them looking nice and shiny again after cooking in them. They have to be hand washed in vinegar and baking soda,” says chef Nicole Gajadhar.

INSIDER’s takeaway

While copper might not fit with everyone’s budget and requires some love and attention, they can last for generations if well-taken care of. Due to the high price of copper pots and pans, Blodgett advises getting one if your budget allows as an additional pot or pan to your arsenal. They’re an investment best for professional or serious home cooks â€” not for the novice chef â€” and can add some drama to your kitchen.

