The Most Expensive Home In America Just Sold For $US120 Million

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A 12-bedroom waterfront estate on 50 acres in wealthy Greenwich has been sold for $US120 million.

Even though that’s $US70 million under Copper Beech Farm’s initial listing price, real estate agent David Ogilvy tells the Greenwich Time (http://bit.ly/1jzpxJN ) he believes the sum is the most ever paid for a residential property in the United States. The paperwork finalising the sale to a limited liability company was filed Friday.

The 13,000-square-foot French Renaissance-style home has a 75-foot pool, grass tennis court, a stone carriage house and two islands in Long Island Sound.

Ogilvy says Copper Beech Farm edged out a Silicon Valley property sold last year for $US117.5 million.

Built in 1896, Copper Beech Farm was once owned by Andrew Carnegie’s niece Harriet Lauder Greenway.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.