A Private Equity Employee Is Suing Ex-'American Gladiators' Star For Hitting Her With His Bike In Central Park

LinkedIn Angela Coppa, a CPA, is also an accomplished triathlete.

Angela Coppa, an accountant at private equity firm Cerberus Capital, is suing former “American Gladiators” TV star Scott Berlinger for allegedly hitting her with his bicycle two years ago, the New York Post reports.

The alleged incident happened while Coppa was running the Central Park loop around 6:30. a.m. on July 30, 2012, the report said.

She alleges that Berlinger was riding “in reckless disregard for the safety and welfare of others” and that she was injured after he hit her, the report said citing court documents

.

Berlinger, 47, is the president/co-founder of Full Throttle Endurance Racing — a triathlon training team at Chelsea Piers. During the 90s, he was on the competition game show “American Gladiators” where he was known as “Viper.” He has competed in a number of triathlons and finished the Lake Placid Ironman (140.6 miles) in 2002.

Coppa, 31, is also an accomplished runner and cyclist herself. She has finished a number of marathons and a half Ironman (1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and 13.1 mile run), according to her Athlinks.com profile.

Coppa’s Half Ironman time is faster than Berlinger’s. She finished the 70.3 mile race in San Juan Puerto Rico last year in 5:48:31, while it took Berlinger 6:10.52 to complete the 2008 half in St. Croix, records from Athlinks show.

We left messages seeking comment from both Berlinger and Coppa. We will update as warranted.

Here’s Berlinger:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.