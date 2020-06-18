Soccer fans ruthlessly roasted the fake crowd using during the broadcast of the Coppa Italia final

ESPN As sports return without fans, some networks are getting creative to replicate the live crowd experience — sometimes, too creative.

The Coppa Italia final took place with no fans in the stands on Wednesday.

To make up for the lack of a live crowd, the broadcast rendered CGI fans into the arena, waving flags and changing colours throughout the match.

While the feature was impressive at first, it quickly proved distracting once the action began on the field, prompting some fans to criticise the broadcast on social media.

Networks and teams are still experimenting with how to best recreate the feel of a big match without a crowd to enhance the experience. Clearly, they still have some work left to do.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As sports return to action after months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcasters have been facing an interesting problem – how to best deal with empty arenas.

During Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final, broadcasters debuted another new feature – a crowd filled with CGI fans. Rather than show thousands of empty seats, the broadcast of the match instead inserted CGI graphics that offered the vague shape and movement of a soccer crowd with a fairly hazy definition.

At the start of the broadcast, it was a pretty cool effect – if you squinted, the crowd could certainly look close to the real thing. But as the match began and the crowd still featured prominently, it quickly proved a distraction. On Twitter, fans roasted the CGI fans, comparing them to the poor graphics of an old video game.

The Madden 1999 crowd has arrived for the Coppa Italia final on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SLP4of1WSu — Coreyzinho (@coreyzinho) June 17, 2020

Even this had better crowd graphics than the Coppa Italia Final currently does. pic.twitter.com/X8g3tOStOm — Martyn (@welshrugger) June 17, 2020

CGI crowd for the Coppa Italia Final ????

Feels like computer Fifa game ???????? pic.twitter.com/oD6aVldmJ0 — Mayur Patil (@yomanpatil) June 17, 2020

Fans also noted that it seemed odd that the broadcast chose to go through the trouble of putting a fake crowd in place without bothering to pump in crowd noise as well.

They’re using CGI Fans for the Coppa Italia Final… without simulated crowd noise…. why ????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/awcZss2Kxv — Johnny (@JohnTV_) June 17, 2020

The virtual crowd in the coppa Italia final that waves random color flags and doesn’t make any noise lol why pic.twitter.com/JN6jUKDDY1 — Liz Stolfi (@mypoproks) June 17, 2020

With fans still prohibited from entering arenas due to social distancing guidelines, soccer, golf, UFC, and more sports have been left to figure out different ways of dealing with the newly empty visual field and soundscape that are normally an integral part of the sports-watching experience.

Some groups have gotten creative with how to handle the problem. Fox Sports began pumping fake crowd noise into its Bundesliga broadcasts – an experiment that fans were at first sceptical of but quickly proved to be a resounding success. Other efforts have been more drastic, such as one Danish team’s effort to bring fans into their home arena via a giant Zoom call and a video board that spanned the length of the pitch.

While the fake crowd experiment in Italy might not have gone as well as initially planned, the fact that broadcasts are trying more things is encouraging. With the return of the Premier League, Manchester City followed the lead of their Danish counterparts and had fans join the game via Zoom on the sidelines.

¡La afición no se quiso perder a su @ManCity ????! Los fans de los citizens pudieron estar presentes en el duelo ante @Arsenal, gracias a la aplicación Zoom ???????? ¿Harías lo mismo por estar con tu equipo ????? pic.twitter.com/22yhcMtKf9 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 17, 2020

As more sports return to action in the coming weeks, we can expect more experimentation from networks hoping to fine-tune their broadcasts. Hopefully, they will be a bit less intrusive than the CGI fans were on Wednesday.

Read more:

Hawkeye technology appeared to malfunction and failed to spot an obvious goal in the English Premier League’s first game back after coronavirus

Doc Rivers’ dad, a cop, warned his son about interactions with the police and the NBA coach struggled to understand the call for caution

Belmont Stakes 2020: Post positions and odds for the first race of the Triple Crown

Everyone is making the same joke about Chris Paul after learning the NBA bubble will have an anonymous hotline for players to report social-distancing violations

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.