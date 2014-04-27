Copies Of The Disastrous AFR Front Page Are On eBay At Huge Markups

Copies of The Australian Financial Review with an error-riven front page caused by a catastrophic production mistake are the subject of competitive auctions on eBay.

[Update Monday: one of the copies has sold for $49. We’ve contacted the seller and will let you know if we hear back.]

The cover of the ANZAC weekend edition in Western Australia included a series of howlers, such as “Joe Hockey headline tk here”, and “Japan headline”, and the now-immortal “ARMS BUILDUP / BUYS PLANES / WORLD IS FUKT”.

The hashtag “#Worldisfukt” quickly became a trending topic on Twitter in Australia after the error emerged.

The paper’s editor, Michael Stutchbury, apologised to WA readers, telling Mumbrella the error had occurred because someone had “pressed a wrong button”.

Several copies of the paper are being offered for sale on eBay, including one which puts the current price at $49.

Other copies are for sale at up to $90, with promises they are “newsagent quality”, unread, and will be shipped in tubes to ensure they arrive in perfect condition.

The paper costs $3.30 in newsagents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.