REVEALED: German Secret Society Uncovered By Code Breaking Centuries Old Text

Photo: Mikko Luntiala via Flickr

Scientists at USC along with Swedish counterparts have cracked an 18th century text, thought to be unreadable until now, to uncover the details of a German secret society, reports the Guardian.The Copiale Cipher, which contains ancient Roman characters along with mysterious symbols, was previously puzzling researchers and academics until the team at USC discovered a way to read the document.



According to the LA Times, the team were able to read the document after the word “ceremonie,” a Germanic version of “ceremony,” emerged from the text. From there, the team pressed on to crack the code and reveal the English meaning of the text. You can read the translation here.

So, why should you care? Well, for history enthusiasts, the text shows political and social ideals of one sub-section of Germanic society in the 1700s. And, for crossword enthusiasts, maybe this can serve as inspiration the next time you’re stuck on a puzzle.

