Argentinian TV network trolls Donald Trump in video promoting soccer tournament to be held in US

Donald Trump caused a lot of controversy for his comments on immigration and the state of the United States and now an Argentinian television network has become the latest to use those comments to hype an upcoming soccer tournament.

The video is a commercial from Argentina’s TyC Sports network to promote the Copa America tournament that will be held in the United States this summer. The video splices highlights of Argentinian national team matches with comments from Trump, such as “These are total killers … these are not the nice, sweet little people that you think, OK,” and “We have no protection … anybody can come in … we need to build a wall.”

Here is the video:

