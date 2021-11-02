2 agreements from the COP26 conference pledge major cuts to deforestation and methane emissions, as leaders scramble to address the climate crisis

Deforestation near a forest in Brazil in July 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

World leaders made 2 significant pledges on Tuesday at the COP26 summit.

More than 100 countries committed to stopping and reversing deforestation by 2030.

The US led a group of 90 governments pledging to reduce methane emissions by 2030.

A host of world leaders agreed to stop deforestation and reduce methane emissions by 2030 in two major agreements announced at the COP26 climate summit.

The deforestation pledged was signed by leaders of more than 100 countries – including the US, UK, China, Russia, and Brazil.

They committed to stopping and reversing deforestation by 2030. These countries have more than 86% of the world’s forests, according to the UK government, which is hosting the summit.

Brazil is an especially notable participant given the historical deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

Twelve of the 100 or so nations also agreed to provide $US12 ($AU16) billion between 2021 to 2025 to help developing countries reach the deforestation goal. The money is to restore degraded land and to support indigenous groups, the UK said.

The second big agreement covers emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas dozens of times more potent than carbon dioxide.

The White House announced on Tuesday that more than 90 governments joined President Joe Biden in pledging to reduce methane emissions by 2030.

Their goals is to “reduce the world’s methane emissions 30% from 2020 levels by 2030,” the White House said.

The White House said that the US oil and gas industry makes up around 30% of the country’s methane emissions.

China and Russia, two of the world’s largest emitters of methane, did not join Biden’s pledge.

Neither country sent its leader to COP26, despite contributing around 32% of all global emissions. They have been hesitant to cut emissions with the urgency of other large nations.