The final text of the historic Paris climate change deal has just been released

The final version of the Paris climate change deal is being published this morning.

After a week of negotiations between 195 governments — stretching throughout Friday night — a final text of the COP21 deal has been hammered out and was released on Saturday afternoon.

There are also multiple protests planned for today by climate change activists throughout Paris.

The deal was presented by French foreign minister Laurent Fabius. Hailing the deal as “ambitious and balanced,” he told delegates at the conference (via The Guardian): “None of us acting alone can be successful. Success is built collectively. In this room you are going to be deciding upon a historic agreement. The world is holding its breath. It’s counting on all of us.”

Francois Hollande, the president of France, has appealed to the international community to adopt the draft (via The Telegraph): “Now we are at a decisive moment in time there is only one relevant question – do we want an agreement, one which did not see the light of day in Copenhagen? The gridlock was a source of great dissapointment for those who wanted the planet to have a future. Copenhagen cast a shadow on the international community.”

One of the goals of the deal is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celcius.

Another major debate has been over a promise that developed nations should provide $100 billion to help poorer nations deal with the consequences of climate change.

Fabius said the draft text would set that figure as a floor by 2020.

The English text was released around 1.30PM local time, and can be read here.

Ban Ki-moon, secretary general of the United Nations, is calling the deal “historic,” and “sets world on new path to low emissions, climate-resilient future.”

