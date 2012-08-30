Cop: You Just Have To Accept People's Weird Sex Habits

Photo: Robbie1/Flickr

If you want to be a successful police officer, you have to realise what happens behind closed doors stays there — as long as it’s between two consenting adults.And, it might not hurt to check out a well-stocked adult bookstore to glean some inside knowledge.



A Quora user asked cops what they’ve learned about society that most people don’t know, and some of the answers were shocking. Our favourite insights come from Tim Dees, who says he’s a retired police officer and criminal justice professor.

“There are practices people engage in for sexual reasons that you will find baffling and utterly disgusting,” Dees wrote. “You can gain some limited insight here by going to a reasonably-well-stocked adult bookstore and examining the diversity of the materials.”

But, he cautions, be careful who you judge.

“No matter how bizarre you find other folks’ sexual preferences, you have to be at peace with knowing that what consenting adults do in private is their business alone,” Dees wrote in his response. “If they decide to take it public or engage people who either don’t consent or are too young to do so, you can get involved.”

He also cautions to “never underestimate what people will do for sex, money, and/or power.”

