Check Out This Ticket A Cop Put On A Blackhawk Pilot's Windshield [PHOTO]

It turns out one Colorado cop has quite the sense of humour.

The Blackhawk was part of the Army National Guard units called in to help rescue stranded victims of the Colorado flood.

He had to park in the street, and he got ticketed for “facing the wrong way” and “parking in a no parking zone.”

We found the image on a Reddit post titled: “Blackhawk pilot must land on a street in Colorado to help in a rescue from the floods; gets this amusing ticket from local police in return.”

The Redditor also posted this image of the helicopter parked in the street and this image, as verification.

But don’t worry, another commenter claiming police experience pointed out that there “no court date” and no “section codes for violations” — so it had to be a practical joke.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.