Cop That Kiwis: US Paper Calls The All Blacks A 'Legendary Aussie Team' After Their First Game In The US Since 1980

Shall we dance? Photo: Getty/Teaukura Moetaua

Finally, some relief came for Australian rugby fans over the weekend, with new coach Michael Cheika guiding the Wallabies to a win over the Barbarians. Then they got even better when a Chicago newspaper, covering a game between the All Blacks and the US Eagles, described New Zealand’s national id as a “legendary Aussie team”. (To the paper’s credit, the correction leads the online version.)

As if claiming Crowded House, Sam Neill, Phar Lap and Sonny Bill Williams as Australians wasn’t bad enough, the team’s blood-curdling Maori war cry, the Haka, was described as “dance”, which, while technically correct, makes it sound like something Danny and Sandy do in Grease.

For the record, the All Blacks ran rampant against the US, winning 74-6 in front of 61,500 people in their first game on US soil in more than three decades.

A US newspaper just confused New Zealand and Australia in the worst way possible http://t.co/E1sOGek8Yn pic.twitter.com/Ka4tUWLTxW — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) November 3, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.