A Cop Has Reportedly Been Shot In Ferguson, Missouri

A cop was shot in Ferguson, Missouri on Saturday night, according to News 4 in St. Louis.

The officer was reportedly shot in the arm and was not killed.

He was reportedly shot when he confronted two men who were breaking into a business, according to a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

KSDK News reports that the suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting reportedly happened on West Florissant Avenue, which has been the center of protests in the St. Louis suburb since unarmed black teenager Michael Brown was shot by a white police officer in early August.

Capt. Ron Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on scene and spoke to some who had gathered:

Protests in Ferguson have died down since their height several weeks ago, but demonstrations heated up again earlier this week when a memorial to Brown burned down.

