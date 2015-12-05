A cop put a gun to a man's head during a traffic stop -- now he's facing 45 years in jail

A Maryland cop was convicted Wednesday of first-degree assault and misconduct in office for putting a gun to a man’s head during a traffic stop. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

In May 2014, officer Jenchesky Santiago approached William Cunningham as he was sitting in a car outside of his cousin’s home. Santiago told him that he was illegally parked: prosecutors claim he wasn’t.

When Cunningham tried to go inside the house, Santiago pointed his firearm at him. Cell phone video of the incident released by the Prince George’s County Police Department shows the officer pushing Cunningham back towards the car and pointing the gun at his head.

“[Santiago’s] behaviour is flagrant, appalling, and isolated,” said Police Chief Mark Magaw in a statement. “His actions are among the worst I’ve seen as chief of police, and that will be taken into account when I make a decision about his employment.”

Santiago is currently suspended from the department without pay. His sentencing is set for January 6th, 2016.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

