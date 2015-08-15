A St. Louis cop bragged on Facebook about spending his 'annual Michael Brown bonus'

A St. Louis police officer is reportedly being investigated after appearing to brag on Facebook about spending the extra money he earned working overtime during the protests in Ferguson this week that marked the one year anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, the Guardian reports.

“I decided to spend my annual Michael Brown bonus on a nice relaxing bicycle ride trip to Defiance,” Officer Todd J. Bakula of the St. Louis County Police posted on Facebook under the name TJ Thekoola, according to the Guardian. “Eating dinner now and staying at a bed and breakfast tonight.”

The St. Louis County police confirmed to the Guardian that Bakula is an officer.

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, overtime pay for police officers can be very lucrative, noting that during the riots in Ferguson in 2014, St. Louis County doled out $US2.5 million in overtime pay for police work.

“We understand the post is controversial,” police media relations officer, Shawn McGuire told The Guardian. “The St Louis County police department takes these allegations very serious in every case. The remarks on the Facebook page will be investigated by our department.”

