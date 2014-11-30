This Is The Viral Photo From A Ferguson Rally Showing A Cop And A Protester Hugging

A photo between a police officer and a protester in Portland, OR is going viral this weekend, according to USA Today.

It originally appeared in “The Oregonian.” USA Today says it was first captured by a freelance photographer at a rally on November 25th. It shows Police Sgt. Bret Barnum embracing 12-year-old Devonte Hart. They say Hart was holding a “Free Hugs” sign during the rally.

The photo was taken by Johnny Nguyen, here it is posted to his Instagram:

