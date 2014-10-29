Cop Admits He Stole Nude Selfies From Arrested Women's Phones -- Here's A Sickening Text He Allegedly Sent Friends

Sean Harrington, a 35-year-old Highway Patrol officer in Martinez, California, is under investigation for allegedly stealing nude photos off the phones of women he arrested, Inside Bay Area News reports.

During the investigation, Harrington admitted to stealing indecent photos off of a DUI suspect in August, according to a search warrant affidavit cited by Inside Bay Area News. Worse, he reportedly says he’s done it “a half a dozen times in the last several years” and that it’s a “game” he and other officers play.

Harrington reportedly told police he learned the steal-nude-selfies “game” while he was working in Los Angeles at another department. Stealing the photos is a felony computer theft, according to the affidavit reviewed by Inside Bay Area.

The August DUI suspect reportedly first noticed her photos had been compromised when she saw some had been sent to an unknown number on her iPad. Traces of the messages had been deleted on her phone, but they were still viewable on her iPad, which had been synced with her mobile device, according to Inside Bay Area.

Inside Bay Area explains how the officer’s alleged stolen selfie “game” works:

From the affidavit: “Harrington said he first learned of this scheme when he was working in the Los Angeles office. Harrington said when he was assigned to the Dublin office, he learned from other officers that they would access the cell phones of female arrestees and look for nude photographs of them. Harrington said if photographs were located, the officers would then text the photographs to other sworn members of the office, and, to non-CHP individuals. Harrington described this scheme as a game.”

Here’s a disturbing text message allegedly sent by Harrington to a friend, calling the woman a “horse face” whose looks are “like a 5 or a 6 at best.”

Inside Bay Area A text Sean Harrington allegedly sent to a friend after stealing nude photos from an arrested woman’s phone.

Harrington allegedly sent another set of images — this time of a 19-year-old, bikini-clad woman — to a fellow officer with the message, “Taken from the phone of my 10-15x while she’s in X-rays. Enjoy buddy!!!”

The officer allegedly responded, “No f—— nudes?”

Other uncovered texts between Harrington and other officers allegedly discuss “rocking” bodies and chests of arrested women.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.