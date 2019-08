Elijah Wood and Rainn Wilson play teachers fighting against blood-sucking elementary school kids in this trailer for their upcoming film “Cooties.” The film is written by Glee co-creator Ian Brennan and Saw co-writer Leigh Whannell.

