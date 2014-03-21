Cootes Will Continue To Operate On NSW Roads, Gay Warns 'For The Time Being'

Instagram/ timpascoe

The NSW government has granted Cootes permission to continue driving on NSW roads — “for the time being”, says to NSW roads minister, Duncan Gay.

The transport company was put on notice earlier this month after more trucks were found to be faulty.

Gay says the company has provided an action plan that will include decommissioning 50 older trucks and bringing in new prime movers to join its NSW fleet.

Cootes has been troubled by a slew of problems since October last year when one of its fuel tankers was involved in a double fatality in Sydney’s northern beaches.

But Gay has warned the company against becoming complacent, saying “The company is aware that should compliance issues continue to be detected, action will be reinstated to ensure the safety of all road users.”

