Cootes Transport Has Just Been Slapped With $440,000 In Fines For The Fiery Truck Crash On Sydney's Northern Beaches

The trucking company involved in a fiery crash on Sydney’s Northern Beaches which killed two people and injured five has been ordered to pay $440,900 in fines for hundreds of road safety offences.

In October 2013 a Cootes Transport petrol tanker rolled and collided with a number of cars on Mona Vale Road before bursting into flames.

After the accident, NSW Roads and Maritime Services launched an investigation, charging the company with more than 300 breaches relating to vehicle and safety defects.

In August Cootes pleaded guilty to 255 charges and today was fined $440,900 by Magistrate Lee Gilmour, SMH reports.

Court costs pushed the figure to $525,305 but the fines could have been heavier with room to charge the company up to $15,000 for each of the 167 “category A” offences.

However, the magistrate took into account the rectification work Cootes has since done to improve the safety of its fleet and decided to fine the company $1500 for each of the offences.

