Cootes Transport Could Lose Its Operating Licence After More Trucks Found With Defects

Instagram/ timpascoe

Cootes Transport has been threatened to have its operating licence revoked after another two trucks were found this week to have serious brake defects.

The Roads Minister Duncan Gay said he had “lost confidence” in the “repeat offender” trucking company, owned by McAlesse Group, and has given the company two weeks to “show cause” as to why it should be allowed on NSW roads.

Cootes has been subject to random testing for defects since last October when one of its trucks was involved in a fatal accident in Sydney’s north.

This latest development for Cootes comes after the company lost its major contracts with BP petrol stations.

Read more here.

Now Read: McAleese Is Down More Than 30% After It Announced Massive Job Cuts and

‘Systemic Negligence’: More Problems For Cootes Means More Petrol Shortages

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.