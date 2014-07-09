Coors Light Causes Bomb Scare And Traffic Jam In Canada After Publicity Stunt Gone Wrong

Aaron Taube

Coors Light Canada disrupted service on Toronto’s streetcar lines Monday when a briefcase the brand placed at a busy intersection was reported to the police as a potential threat.

CBC News reports the brand left the briefcase with its logo on it at the corner of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West. Though the briefcase was merely a part of the brand’s “Search+Rescue” scavenger hunt, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed that a civilian reported it as a “suspicious package” during rush hour.

Here’s the package in question, as captured by a passerby on Instagram:

The ensuing police investigation caused delays on the 501 Queen and 510 Spadina streetcar lines, and led to this awkward Twitter interaction between the Toronto Transit Commission and Coors Light.

Coors Light Toronto Transit ThingTwitter

The Toronto Transit Commission gave the all-clear about an hour after it contacted Coors Light Canada, but not before snarky commenters and angry commuters gave the brand a piece of their mind.

As part of the Search+Rescue contest, Coors Light placed 880 briefcases across Canada, with each briefcase containing a summer-themed prize like a package of wakeboarding gear or a free rafting trip.

The brand announced Monday on Twitter that it has canceled the contest, and it is now working to make amends with the people whose commutes it disrupted, as well as the contestants who searched for the briefcases only to find out the competition had ended.

Coors light apologizes for traffic jamTwitter/@coorslightca

