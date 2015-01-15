Coors Is Releasing A Gluten-Free Beer

MillerCoors is the latest brand to accommodate those with gluten allergies and sensitivities.

The brand is releasing a gluten-free beer called Coors Peak Copper Lager, according to AdAge.

MillerCoors described the taste of the beer as “light to medium-bodied crisp copper lager” and that it has a “malty, slight caramel profile offset by subtly spicy hops and the finish is slightly bitter, crisp and perfectly balanced.”

MillerCoors told AdAge that the beer will use brown rice, malted brown rice, and protein found in peas instead of barley.

But don’t assume that a gluten-free beer is equal to a light beer. Coors Peak has 170 calories in a 12 ounce bottle. (Coors Light has 102 calories per 12 ounce bottle.)

The decision to go gluten-free is part of the brand’s attempt to appeal to those who cannot consume gluten. In its memo to AdAge, MillerCoors said:

“With more consumers living a gluten free-lifestyle, there are few satisfying choices in the beer category […] Our brewers have developed a proprietary brewing process that is specifically designed to deliver a 100% gluten free beer worthy of the Coors name.”

But unfortunately, the beer will not be widely available. It will only be in Portland and Seattle, and MillerCoors has no plan on its expanding its availability, due to what the brewer says are “production limitations.”

There are already several gluten free beers on the market, including Redbrige, Green’s, and Glutenberg, but it’s still a slim market. A gluten-free Coors beer — even if it’s only available in two cities — could help make gluten-free offerings even more mainstream.

