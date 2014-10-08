Coopers Brewery Has Put Up The Barricades And Told The Big Guys It's Not For Sale

Coopers Brewery, the last big family-owned brewery with about 5% of the Australia market, has put up a sign saying it’s not for sale.

The South Australian family controlling Australia’s biggest locally owned brewer has changed the company’s articles of association to make it harder for a hostile takeover.

The Australian reports the changes will dampen any appetite by any of the big public breweries such as Lion, which in 2005 failed in a $420 million bid for the brewery.

An amendment to the constitution means a premium bid by someone not currently a shareholder must be ignored when determining the value to all existing shareholders.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.