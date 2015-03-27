Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman says his firm has been subpoenaed

Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, the founder of Omega Advisors, wrote a letter to his investors saying that they received a subpoena from the US Attorney’s office in New Jersey and the SEC, CNBC’s Scott Wapner reports.

Cooperman told CNBC that they are cooperating with the requests for information and that they are confident they acted properly at all times.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.