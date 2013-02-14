Leon Cooperman Sold All His Apple Stock And Bought A Bunch Of Facebook

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, who runs Omega Advisors, just filed his 13F for the fourth-quarter ended 12/31/2012. Cooperman disclosed a new stake in Facebook. The hedge fund manager bought 3,161,300 shares in the fourth quarter, the filing shows.



The filing also shows that Cooperman sold his Apple stake. He previously had 266,404 shares of the tech giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter, according to a filing.

As a reminder, hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in 13Fs.

