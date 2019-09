CooperBricolage, an East Village cafe that is offering itself up as as workspace for entrepreneurs and startups, throws itself a launch party today. Join ‘CooBric’ founder Sanford Dickert, some VCs, and a bunch of NY startup-types today starting at 4 p.m. at 9 St. Marks Place. More info about CooperBricolage and today’s party on their Web site.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.