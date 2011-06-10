Cooperative Intelligence: Putting People At The centre, Where Social Media Offer Chances But Also Challenges

Whilst monitoring the space on the topic of social media enabled competitive intelligence I came across this article where Cooperative Intelligence was introduced to me.



Two parts of the article got my attention:

Many companies think they are conducting real-time competitive intelligence since they monitor the competitive environment continuously on the Internet and increasingly through social media such as Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook as well as industry specific forums or social networks like Ning. While monitoring is the foundation of real-time competitive intelligence, it is not actionable. The action you take in real-time will give you a competitive advantage. As David Meerman Scott said at our AIIP conference, “Speed and agility bring competitive advantage…Act now before the window of opportunity vanishes.”

and

However, CI managers can inform people in our companies in real-time, and in areas where we have more knowledge, make recommendations for action. The balancing act in our job is to offer cooperative intelligence: don’t inundate people with too much information, just what you know is important to them.

This is where it collides and the challenge creates itself. Real-time competitive intelligence must be intelligence where departments can work on, without having to figure out its context or purpose (being actionable) in order to make sure they are still within the window of opportunity (speed and agility).

Making social media monitoring efforts actionable is a human process. Even if text analysis is enhanced to such a level that it understands context and purpose, still the biggest challenge remains untouched, namely translating it into business opportunities or business intelligence.

Both from an outside-in (social media conversations) and inside-out (actions taken by organisation) perspective, people are put at the centre of the process. This isn’t any different from decades, centuries and millenia ago, the speed and transparency of information is.

organisations must incorporate a cooperative intelligent apparatus within their daily operations and processes, being able to respond to external opportunities and threats as quickly and as good as possible, and enhance competitive advantages to the outside.

To do so, organisations must first prepare and align internal roles, processes, policies and stakeholders with their business objectives. An open business (C2B2C) is a profound change that impacts all departments in the organisation.

How far have you come with implementing real-time cooperative intelligence?

