The 6 Hottest Journalism Startups Of 2010

Jim Spanfeller left Forbes.com to start a food site

The online journalism scene is one of the toughest fields to break into and 2010 was no exception. For starters, AOL embarked on an ambitious plan to make Patch the household hyperlocal news network, dumping $50 million into the service and becoming the nation’s largest hirer of full-time journalists. Despite these efforts, the verdict is still out on who can develop an efficient, yet effective content model at the hyperlocal level, but some promising new startups think they have what it takes.

Furthermore, among the new class of online publications are those who are staying away from reporting news all-together. Rather, they have developed niche sites that satisfy a void in content previously unavailable. The biggest determinant of these successes will be whether there is enough public interest in the genre. So, you tell us-

Of all the online journalism startups of 2010, which one’s do you think are most promising?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.