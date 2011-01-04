Take An Exclusive Look At The Swanky Office Tower Cathie Black Left To Head Up NYC Schools

Today marks former Hearst chairman Cathie Black‘s first day as New York City schools chancellor.
Mayor Bloomberg’s announcement in November that he had tapped Black, whom he called “a superstar manager” and headed up Hearst for nearly 15 years, created a great deal of controversy.
Last month we were granted exclusive access to tour Hearst Tower–Hearst Corporation’s global headquarters. The 46-story skyscraper towers over 300 West 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, and houses all seven of Hearst’s divisions–Newspapers, Magazines, Television, Entertainment, Interactive Media, Business, and Real Estate–under one roof. Since construction was completed in 2006, the building has gained world-wide prominence as an architectural landmark, and is a modern marvel of large-scale sustainable energy design.
On our tour, we were allowed access inside Studio D, Marie Claire, Good Housekeeping Research Institute, executive meeting rooms, and employee common areas. We spoke with a number of staff members along the way, and got a feel for what it’s like working at Hearst.
For starters when it comes to security, Hearst runs a very tight ship. The general public is limited to the entrance lobby space, which really only offers a minute glimpse into the massive operation that is behind the Hearst empire. Fortunately for you–if you’ve ever thought of what it would be like working at Hearst–we have the inside scoop.
Hearst Tower's unique diagrid glass-paneling exterior. 90% of the structural steel contains recycled materials.
A view from the entrance lobby. Once you're cleared by security you can take the escalator upstairs, while admiring the surrounding 'Icefall'--a three-story sculpted water feature that circulates rainwater collected on the roof.
There were lots of quality food choices--from an organic salad bar to steaks originating from the Hearst Ranch in California.
There was an exclusive Andy Warhol exhibit on display, honouring much of his artwork which has previously appeared in Harper's Bazaar.
Next stop--Studio D. This board displays which magazines and corresponding photographers were shooting that day.
Here Simon is demonstrating how to book one of the two-dozen freelance photographers Hearst publications work with. They only have one full-time photographer.
GHRI reviews products for ads that appear in Good Housekeeping. If the product doesn't do what the manufacturer claims, Good Housekeeping doesn't run the ad.
The culinary staff that works in the GH Test Kitchen develops and tests the recipes that appear in the magazine.
The Joseph Urban theatre is used to premier the work of ESPN, Lifetime, A&E, and other Hearst Corp. productions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.