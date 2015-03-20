We went on a tour of the Playboy Mansion with Hugh Hefner's son -- and it was not what we expected

While most people associate the Playboy Mansion with scantily clad playmates and sex-fuelled debauchery, it served as the childhood home for Hugh Hefner’s sons.

Hefner’s youngest son, Cooper, recounts his childhood spent in what many consider to be a sort of adult fantasyland. For Cooper, it was quite the opposite: a child’s wonderland fuelled by Indiana Jones-inspired adventures in the Grotto, a zoo full of exotic animals, and epic games of hide-and-seek played in the mansion’s private forest of redwood trees.

Cooper shared his experiences growing up inside the mansion, and invited Business Insider along on a private tour of the grounds.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional Camera by Ryan Larkin.

